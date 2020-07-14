Granted, the most meaningful way to support front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic would be to reduce its scope and improve the underlying conditions and power imbalances that heighten certain workers’ risks in the first place. But creative gestures of gratitude also have their place, including the latest: drone formations. Hundreds of drones filled Seoul’s sky in a creatively choreographed showcase to recognize health care and other essential workers. The drones boosted messages of solidarity, hand-washing, physical distancing, and mask-wearing, and encouraged everyone to keep diligent as the pandemic stretches on. Browse the photos of the impressive display above the Han River, and share your ideas for how to continue supporting front-line workers at recharge@motherjones.com.
3 hours ago
300 Drones Light Up the Sky to Salute Front-Line Workers and Promote PPE
