For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

This Sunday marks the ADA’s 30th anniversary, and a host of celebrations, conversations, and demonstrations is in store, from livestreams to parties, protests, and new projects. An open Zoom is scheduled to talk about opportunities for students with disabilities across campuses and in sports, hosted by the City University of New York, and the National Center on Disability and Journalism’s “30 for 30” campaign is going strong @ASUNCDJ and #NCDJ30for30—with story prompts on NCDJ’s site. The New York Times’ disability section is newly available in audio and digital Braille, with improved alt-text, and has its own style guide.

The landmark legislation’s anniversary is an occasion for questions that need answers even and especially when the occasion isn’t shared: What does a more equitable, accessible world look like, and how can we create it in the teeth of systemic injustice during the coronavirus pandemic? A timely conversation worth returning to is Nelufar Hedayat’s #DearWorld Live episode about coping constructively with health challenges in isolation. (Hedayat, who also hosts the Course Correction podcast, co-led yesterday’s global debate on socialism and whether the pandemic is a catalyst for radical change and new pathways to equality.)

Also check out About Us, a recent collection of essays about disabilities, and share stories of your own at recharge@motherjones.com.