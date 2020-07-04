39 mins ago

4 Days Away From the 30th Anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

This Sunday marks the ADA’s 30th anniversary, and a host of celebrations, conversations, and demonstrations is in store, from livestreams to parties, protests, and new projects. An open Zoom is scheduled to talk about opportunities for students with disabilities across campuses and in sports, hosted by the City University of New York, and the National Center on Disability and Journalism’s “30 for 30” campaign is going strong @ASUNCDJ and #NCDJ30for30—with story prompts on NCDJ’s site. The New York Times’ disability section is newly available in audio and digital Braille, with improved alt-text, and has its own style guide.

The landmark legislation’s anniversary is an occasion for questions that need answers even and especially when the occasion isn’t shared: What does a more equitable, accessible world look like, and how can we create it in the teeth of systemic injustice during the coronavirus pandemic? A timely conversation worth returning to is Nelufar Hedayat’s #DearWorld Live episode about coping constructively with health challenges in isolation. (Hedayat, who also hosts the Course Correction podcast, co-led yesterday’s global debate on socialism and whether the pandemic is a catalyst for radical change and new pathways to equality.)

Also check out About Us, a recent collection of essays about disabilities, and share stories of your own at recharge@motherjones.com.

Thank you!

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

Thank you!

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.