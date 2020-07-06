The “Better Call Saul” Cast Is Making Music, Painting, Growing Gardens, and Raising COVID Relief

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

There’s a little-known show you’ve never seen, in entertainment obscurity, called Better Call Saul, a spinoff of the littler-known Breaking Bad. If you’re one of the tens of people who’ve heard of these up-and-comers and seen an episode or two, you’ll be pleased to know that your favorite BCS actors livestreamed from their homes together a few days ago. Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Tony Dalton, Michael Mando, and Patrick Fabian chatted in support of COVID-19 fundraising by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, the screen actors guild’s support wing, to help the wider community with medical bills, rent, and other essentials.

Giancarlo is starting a podcast while growing radish and lettuce. He waters them every day. Steadily. With razor-sharp precision. Rhea is brushing off her paint brushes after 20 years. Patrick adopted a dog. Michael recorded his first song (“My first love has always been music”). Actors who play criminal moonlighters and crime-adjacent “good people” are people too. Journalist Daniel Fienberg did a nice job moderating the chat. If you missed it, here you go, and more info on COVID-19 relief efforts is here. Jonathan Banks was missed. He was busy practicing his stink eye while debugging gas caps.