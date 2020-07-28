52 seconds ago

Jazz Parties All Week for Kids, Adults, and Adult Kids, Powered by Newport Jazz

One of the longest-running and most mythologized (and best) music festivals in the world had its plug pulled by the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s adapted creatively: Tonight’s Newport livestream on Instagram features bassist Christian McBride and violinist Regina Carter, whose full range of tones, textures, and time signatures is consistently energizing. Carter evokes so many sounds—joyful, mournful, contemplative, vigorous—and makes it swing. Beyond the bebop and virtuosic blues she’s known for, try “N’teri,” which is endlessly replayable.

Tonight’s party starts at 7 p.m. ET, and Friday at 8 p.m. ET is kids’ night with McBride, singer Melissa Walker, and organist Joey DeFrancesco. Friday’s program is probably set, but Christian, can you and Joey consider a spin of “A Change Is Gonna Come,” called to mind by Jack McDuff’s timeless rendition? The national movements for change, and new listeners of all ages, could use the historic refresher.

Sneak peek here.

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

