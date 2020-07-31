If the grammatically grotesque tweets, bizarrely unhinged speeches, and wrecking-ball words of a certain president wear you down day after day, week after week, you might want to search your memory, and the news archives, for a time when the presidency was synonymous not with a disorganized, myopic mind but with a historically informed one. Today is Friday. The week was not easy. The news was chilling, but the energizing eulogy by former President Barack Obama for John Lewis was a bright light. If you missed it, here you go. Have a healthy, safe weekend, and take your recharge where you can. Drop a line to recharge@motherjones.com to share weekend wisdom and stamina-building words of your own.
Once Upon a Time, Presidents and Words Didn’t Fail
