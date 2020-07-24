2 hours ago

Remember Leaving Twitter Forever for All of 2 Minutes? Get Back on for Ella Fitzgerald and the Armstrong House.

I’m a latecomer to the microblogging and social networking service Twitter but firmly aware that all the trappings and opportunity costs are real—an attentional quicksand, with bargain-bin goodies and top-shelf prizes. I fully support taking a clean break, never again to look at—what’s that? Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong?

@ArmstrongHouse is a treasure, the lively account of the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens, where Louis lived for 30 years, and it’s a National Historic Landmark open to the public. @ArmstrongHouse reminded the world yesterday that July 23 marked a key moment in music history:

Can’t let the day pass without mentioning that the recording of Ella and Louis Again commenced on this date in 1957! Here’s the original 2-LP gatefold cover, featuring some beautiful color photos by Phil Stern. Listen now and improve your mood instantly!

YouTube also has us covered: Listen to all of Ella and Louis Again to welcome your weekend. If you haven’t joined microblogging Twitter or video-sharing YouTube, don’t feel you have to; this weekend can be absent of each (for two minutes).

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

