A Galaxy Eerily Like Our Own Has Been Found 12 Billion Light-Years Away. Without a Single Trump Hotel.

In a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature, scientists shared telescope images of a galaxy so many light-years away, and similar enough to our own, that its finding challenges prevailing theories of galaxy formation. The bombshell discovery “represents a breakthrough” that shows how “structures in nearby spiral galaxies and in our Milky Way were already in place 12 billion years ago,” said Francesca Rizzo of the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics. Nowhere in the study is there indication of any evidence, direct or indirect, of Trump hotels, steakhouses, golf courses, or resorts. But the galaxy, named SPT0418-47, does include a rotating disk structure similar to ours. Its mass is also similar to the Milky Way’s, and it’s the earliest ever found with a galactic bulge.

Catch the telescope images here, and enjoy a weekend free of the fear that galaxies can’t exist without a particular brand of hotels and golf clubs.

