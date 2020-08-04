1 hour ago

On His 119th Birthday, Louis Armstrong’s Comments About the 1918 Pandemic Continue to Guide Us

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

In his 1954 memoir, Satchmo: My Life in New Orleans, Louis Armstrong paints a vivid portrait of the 1918 pandemic and the connective tissue of solidarity, resilience, and stamina that helped him survive it:

A serious flu epidemic had hit New Orleans. Everybody was down with it, except me…[The city] ordered closed all schools…churches, theaters, movie houses, and other places of amusement, and [banned] public gatherings…Just when the government was about to let crowds of people congregate again so that we could play our horns once more, the lid was clamped down tighter than ever.

He was 17 years old. Or 18, going by the flag-waving musical myth that July 4, 1900, was his birthday. (It wasn’t; biographers converge on August 4, 1901.) The pandemic “forced me to take any odd jobs I could get. With everybody suffering from the flu, I had to work and play the doctor to everyone in my family as well as all my friends in the neighborhood.”

“If I do say so,” Armstrong added, “I did a good job curing them.”

Armstrong continues to cure. He turns 119 today, and the doors to his music are always open, even if the entrance to America’s full range of public accommodations and rights weren’t always: “I had it put in my contracts that I wouldn’t play no place I couldn’t stay,” he said in a 1967 interview.

Armstrong cared for patients in overcrowded hospitals, a fact no less resonant than his towering contributions to music, culture, and American life. “He was the epitome of jazz and always will be. He is what I call an American standard, an American original,” Duke Ellington said of him. “You can’t play anything on a horn that Louis hasn’t played” was Miles Davis’ take.

From 7–10 p.m. ET tonight, catch the rebroadcast of more than 50 musicians paying tribute on the Armstrong House’s Facebook page, and browse some timeless archival photos here.

Thank you!

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

Thank you!

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.