A Virtual Dinner Party With Anand Giridharadas, Free and Open to All

Author, MSNBC analyst, Time editor, no fan of plutocracy, and possessor of one of the most stylishly written, justice-driven Twitter accounts Anand Giridharadas is inviting you to dinner. Join him tomorrow, Friday, for food and drinks. It’s part of Busboys and Poets’ weekly virtual dinner series; register for free. If you haven’t read Giridharadas on money and power and corporate consolidation, catch his latest at The.Ink or his bestseller Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World. Spin his interview with podcaster and broadcaster Nelufar Hedayat, and watch his rundown of the challenges and conceptual solutions to capitalism’s economic arrangements.

If you pull up a seat, get him going on the engines and excesses of growth; the widening wealth gap; and the illusions many of us uphold about corporate powers unaccountable to public oversight. He and Elizabeth Warren spoke last year about the case for a Big Tech breakup, and Giridharadas has intoned one of the most memorable axioms of modern life: “Plutocrats are going to plute.”

Tomorrow’s dinner is hosted by the series’ founder, Andy Shallal, who brings together artists, activists, and writers to eat and learn out loud. One imagines what a world would look like in which those collective acts, and changing our minds publicly, were more encouraged.