Between the Wildfires and the Pandemic, Live Music Is Safely and Resiliently Pulling Through

As wildfires ravage the West Coast and continue to engulf lives and homes, spreading the worst air quality in the world, it’s hard to imagine live music going strong. It does, remotely and safely, and just in time. One of the most thrilling this month comes from California, a powerhouse performance on September 26 by Zakir Hussain, Charles Lloyd, and Julian Lage, any one of whom is must-watch. This is the first time they’re performing as a trio.

Healdsburg Jazz is impressively unfazed by the heavy extra work of safely producing shows during the pandemic and fires, and they’re pulling in deep ones. Watch Hussain on tabla, Lloyd on saxophone, and Lage on guitar, and let us know at recharge@motherjones.com how you hear each and how you imagine their collective pulse to sound.

And mark the date.