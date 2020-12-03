A Call for Reader Recharges: Let Us Know Where, and How, You Find Strength as the Year Wraps Up

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

As we close the books on 2020, or try to, new chapters of devastation keep appearing: Just yesterday the United States saw its highest single-day death toll in the pandemic yet, and the number is expected to climb rapidly. But that’s exactly why our newsletter ends each day with a story of strength gained, justice achieved, or stamina built. Or at least good music. A reminder that today brings the livestream launch party for Thulani Davis’ Nothing But the Music, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Story here, register here.

It’s also why our priorities at Mother Jones are to keep shining a light not just on abuses of systems and power, and on systems themselves, but on ways that change and justice happen. As the year kicks and screams, starts and stops, and crashes on its final lap, let us know how you’re getting a recharge. Our Recharge team knows that so many of you are showing up for each other, and fighting for change, and we want to highlight your stories from time to time. Tell us your good news or how you recharge someone else at recharge@motherjones.com.

Music and more at 7:30 p.m. ET.