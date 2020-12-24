1 hour ago

There Will Be Good News in 2021. There Will Be Good News in 2021. There Will Be…

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Recharge is getting a recharge this week and will return after the holidays. Enjoy yours safely. If you’re looking for a boost, the blog awaits, and if you’re curious what became of my colleague Ben Dreyfuss’ New Year’s resolutions from last year, right this way. I’ve read his list and checked it twice, found it to be very nice, with a bit of spice and honest about vice, and, to keep this concise, it is—as his words of support and creativity are—full of good advice. His resolutions got me thinking about the media zeitgeist and what in 2021 will suffice. On that you cannot name a price, so I’m off now to close this device, prepare some rice or a pizza slice, and search for not quite paradise, but a pair of year-end dice. 2020 belongs on ice. I’ll finish this Recharge, and the year, with a classic: Roses are red, violets are blue, 2020 can go *$#% itself, and if ain’t that true…

One more: Roses are red, violets are blue, consider supporting Mother Jones, if you’re able to, so we can support you. Here’s to 2021, and to 2022. Share New Year’s resolutions at recharge@motherjones.com.

THE TRUTH IS...

what drives Mother Jones' team of 50-plus journalists. The truth is powerful, as evidenced by how hard those with something to hide, or profit to gain, seek to discredit it. The truth, stated boldly and reported meticulously, is what draws so many readers to Mother Jones.

And the truth is also that we're well behind where we need to be to reach our $350,000 December fundraising goal. It's nerve-wracking because, sure, we need to hit that number to stay on track, but also because this is our first big fundraising push after the election. All of us—we at Mother Jones and you doing things big and small—need to keep going strong if we're to fix the underlying conditions that made this year so messy: And we know where to start.

Please consider a year-end donation to support our team's truth-telling journalism if you can right now so we can start gaining some serious ground on our $350,000 goal in these final days. Whether you can give $5 or $500, it all matters in keeping us charging hard.

payment methods

THE TRUTH IS...

what drives Mother Jones' team of 50-plus journalists. The truth is powerful, as evidenced by how hard those with something to hide, or profit to gain, seek to discredit it. The truth, stated boldly and reported meticulously, is what draws so many readers to Mother Jones.

And the truth is also that we're well behind where we need to be to reach our $350,000 December fundraising goal. It's nerve-wracking because, sure, we need to hit that number to stay on track, but also because this is our first big fundraising push after the election. All of us—we at Mother Jones and you doing things big and small—need to keep going strong if we're to fix the underlying conditions that made this year so messy: And we know where to start.

Please consider a year-end donation to support our team's truth-telling journalism if you can right now so we can start gaining some serious ground on our $350,000 goal in these final days. Whether you can give $5 or $500, it all matters in keeping us charging hard.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate