There Will Be Good News in 2021. There Will Be Good News in 2021. There Will Be…

Recharge is getting a recharge this week and will return after the holidays. Enjoy yours safely. If you’re looking for a boost, the blog awaits, and if you’re curious what became of my colleague Ben Dreyfuss’ New Year’s resolutions from last year, right this way. I’ve read his list and checked it twice, found it to be very nice, with a bit of spice and honest about vice, and, to keep this concise, it is—as his words of support and creativity are—full of good advice. His resolutions got me thinking about the media zeitgeist and what in 2021 will suffice. On that you cannot name a price, so I’m off now to close this device, prepare some rice or a pizza slice, and search for not quite paradise, but a pair of year-end dice. 2020 belongs on ice. I’ll finish this Recharge, and the year, with a classic: Roses are red, violets are blue, 2020 can go *$#% itself, and if ain’t that true…

One more: Roses are red, violets are blue, consider supporting Mother Jones, if you’re able to, so we can support you. Here’s to 2021, and to 2022. Share New Year’s resolutions at recharge@motherjones.com.