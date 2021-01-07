Catch Our Liveblog Coverage of the Insurrection Attempt

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Making sense of what happened yesterday, January 6, when a mob stormed the Capitol after President Trump ordered them there to overturn his loss in the 2020 election, takes context. Start by reading our coverage to help you wrap your head around it. Catch up on the basics with our liveblog here. You might’ve missed, for example, the tweet at 4 a.m. from a Trump staffer that the president plans an “orderly transition.” Hard to know if that’s true, fake, or even written by Trump; remember that his own Twitter account has been suspended. Our reporters are keeping you updated on growing calls for a second impeachment and how the movement has spread to other states. We’ll keep it up.

Also on this day in history, good news here (Galileo! Purvis! Gershwin! Globetrotters!) and here (First Nations and Metis protest a Manitoba Hydro project). And if you missed yesterday’s Recharge and want a soundtrack to the countdown, 17 spins of Georgia’s official state song:

Ray Charles (1960)

Billie Holiday (1941)

Jimmy McGriff (1965)

Dexter Gordon (1976)

Mildred Bailey (1931)

Maceo Parker (1992)

Yolanda Adams (2003)

Louis Armstrong (1932)

Booker T and the MGs (1960s)

Ernestine Anderson and Ray Brown (1979)

Led Zeppelin (1973)

Oscar Peterson (1962)

James Brown (1981)

Hoagy Carmichael (1930)

Usher singing to Barack and Michelle Obama (2016)

Willie Nelson (1978)

Stephanie Anne Johnson (2021)