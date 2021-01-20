Sonia Raman Joins the Memphis Grizzlies! (And Donald Trump Is Bounced From Multiple Homes!)

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Donald Trump, a former president, a pardoner of war criminals, a tax avoider, and the most-impeached president in US history, has been purged from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (and booted from the White House). The day is here. His 1992 cameo opposite Macaulay Culkin’s 10-year-old protagonist has been scrubbed by a fan who posted the edited clip online. “Bravo,” tweeted Culkin, who now speaks in the Plaza Hotel scene to an invisible figure where Trump once stood. In brighter news:

Count it. Sonia Raman has become the first woman of Indian descent to join the NBA as an assistant coach. The celebrated move marks a milestone that takes her from MIT’s basketball program to the Memphis Grizzlies.

And one. A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who averted an even deadlier disaster by facing down the rioters and luring them away from the Senate floor. Today, Goodman escorted Vice President Kamala Harris to her swearing-in ceremony.

With honor. Veterans were among those who attacked the Capitol, but even more veterans, enraged by them, volunteered to clean up their mess in the riot’s wake.

With justice. Circle February 4 for a crucial Mother Jones conversation hosted by my colleague Nathalie Baptiste with the Reverend William J. Barber and his daughters, Sharrelle and Rebekah, on the demands of racial justice during a coronavirus pandemic that has disproportionately affected communities of color—and the steps ahead in fighting for equality, health, and safety. RSVP here.

Top volume. Pharoahe Monch’s new album, A Magnificent Day for an Exorcism, drops in two days. Catch his NPR Tiny Desk performance with an actual tiny desk.

Diabetes advocacy. My colleague Steve Katz shares the inspiring news that his son, Noah, has an interview at Healthline opening up about Type 1 diabetes and the growing movement for more equal availability of insulin across the world.

More good news. Keep your stories coming to recharge@motherjones.com.