A 7-Year-Old’s Art Raises Thousands of Dollars in Donations for Doctors and Nurses

The 7-year-old whose homemade bracelets raised $30,000 and counting for a hospital has been on a roll. Her fundraising is growing worldwide. While all hospitals should be fully funded without any kindhearted kid’s efforts, in the world as it is and misaligned structures as they stand, this really is a moving story. Leave it to a second grader’s artistic thinking to shore up adults’ and institutions’ insufficiencies. Join me, one and all, near and far, Rechargers and retweeters, for a round of raised apple juice in honor of 7-year-old Hayley in Chicago.

Proceeds from her bracelets, created from colorful rubber bands, are supplying a children’s hospital with PPE and supporting telehealth services, diagnostic test development, and coronavirus research. She’s teaching bracelet making to friends over Zoom and FaceTime. The bracelets, she says in a video with her mom at her side, “represent hope during a really hard time.”

If you have childhood art of your own stashed away in drawers or cabinets, or know a kid whose art never sees the light of media attention, drop a line to recharge@motherjones.com if you’d like it shared in a future Recharge.