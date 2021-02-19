“In Honor of Rush Limbaugh,” $425,000 in Donations to Planned Parenthood

Mirroring the effort to drive donations to Planned Parenthood on Mike Pence’s birthday a few years ago, scores of people not-quite-mourning Rush Limbaugh’s death are rallying to mobilize similarly and donate in his name. “It’s what Rush would have wanted,” reads an Instagram pitch.
The goal of donating $10,000 to reproductive health care has been far exceeded. More than $425,000 and counting has already been raised by 17,000 donors in Limbaugh’s memory. Read more about his legacy here.
