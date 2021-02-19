“In Honor of Rush Limbaugh,” $425,000 in Donations to Planned Parenthood

Mirroring the effort to drive donations to Planned Parenthood on Mike Pence’s birthday a few years ago, scores of people not-quite-mourning Rush Limbaugh’s death are rallying to mobilize similarly and donate in his name. “It’s what Rush would have wanted,” reads an Instagram pitch.

The goal of donating $10,000 to reproductive health care has been far exceeded. More than $425,000 and counting has already been raised by 17,000 donors in Limbaugh’s memory. Read more about his legacy here.

—Cathy Asmus is Mother Jones' membership initiatives manager. Daniel King is Mother Jones' Recharge editor and copy editor.