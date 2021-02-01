NPR’s “Tiny Desk” Gets an Actual Tiny Desk, Courtesy Pharoahe Monch

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

We interrupt your pandemic programming with a breaking news bulletin from our Recharge desk at Mother Jones: Down the hall, on your left, past the deranged conspiracy babble of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, around the corner from the tepid sycophantism of Sen. Mitch McConnell, and through the door marked “Some Good News” is creative fire for your cold February. Hip-hop luminary and rock star Pharoahe Monch, featured here before, has a new band that’s created its very own tiny desk for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. Enjoy the desk. It’s emblazoned with the group’s logo in celebration of its new album, livestreamed on the show.

Speculation is growing over what’s inside the desk and whether, in fact, the drawers aren’t glued shut. Sources with knowledge of the desk’s build tell me it may contain blueprints to solve climate change, rescue the United States from political peril, and drive economic growth. It may also contain promo codes for rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, autographed copies of every New York Mets rookie card from the 1980s and ’90s, and Monch’s own license to ill.

This is a developing story. Tune in again, same time same place, for the next installment of our multipart series, What’s Inside the Tiny Desk? And get to know the new band. Monch, its leader, enjoys long walks for cardio. The guitarist, Marcus Machado, is gearing up for Aquarius Purple. And drummer Daru Jones takes percussion of only the highest order.

Elsewhere in good news, Chuck D got the Monch memo and played Th1rt3en’s new record, A Magnificent Day for an Exorcism, on his show to mark its 12th year and 100,000th song. And yes, there’s merch.