Can Restaurants Recover and Drive Food Justice After the Pandemic? Join Us for a Live Conversation.

Restaurants are still reeling from the pandemic, but opportunities are growing to transform the industry and explore new models for survival. Tune in Thursday for a conversation with chef and restaurateur Tunde Wey, One Fair Wage president Saru Jayaraman, chef and owner of Reem’s California Reem Assil, and Mother Jones senior editor Maddie Oatman as they unpack how the pandemic has laid bare fundamental inequalities but also primed restaurants to remake the industry.

Register for free, and mark your calendar for Thursday, April 29, at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT. Start with Maddie’s latest story, “Can Co-ops Save Restaurants?” And share your Recharge tips and stories at recharge@motherjones.com.

