“I Gave Him a Big Hug”: Let Us Know How You Marked Father’s Day

Other than former blogger and twice-impeached former president Donald Trump wishing Happy Father’s Day to “the Radical Left” and “other Losers of the world,” yesterday saw an outpouring of good wishes, selfless salutes, mutual aid, and charitable giving. There was an 11-year-old raising thousands for COVID relief in honor of dads in India. There was a father-daughter reunion after 40 years apart. There were fundraisers for medical research and an organization that houses families of firefighters and other first responders killed in the line of duty, thanks to a father who completed 1.5 million pushups for charity, breaking the single-year world record.

But not everything was eventful. There were quiet reconnections, Zooms, phone calls, vaccinated hugs, and remembrances: pandemic essays and personal ones (read Terrell Jermaine Starr’s reflection on family discovery at The Root), and archival gems (John McPhee’s “The Patch”). Let us know how you marked Father’s Day: