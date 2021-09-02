“Rise, Stand Up”: An Indigenous Artist’s Vibrant New Mural in South Dakota

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

Teeming with intensely colorful imagery and rich layers of Indigenous Oglala symbolism, the new mural by Michael Two Bulls in Rapid City, South Dakota, is a gripping sight. His 40-by-25-foot mural was commissioned by the city’s Racing Magpie arts organization with CARES Act funding.

In an interview televised yesterday by Indian Country Today reporter Patty Talahongva, he spoke about the mural’s imagery of a spiraling set of DNA strands with interlocking alphabetic letters: “I added the DNA strands to remind Indigenous people that we are from the land, and that’s blood memory. That’s with us regardless of where we are.”

See the striking mural and hear his conversation here.