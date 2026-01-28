10 Worst Crises You Won’t See in Headlines (But Should)

This content was written by CARE; it was not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Mother Jones' editorial staff. See our advertising guidelines to learn more.

Since 2016, CARE, a global humanitarian organization, has published an annual Crisis Report on the world’s 10 most underreported humanitarian crises. The report highlights trends in global media coverage and reveals how much attention humanitarian crises receive from online media around the world. Of the 5 million online articles analyzed in 2025, nearly half focused on Gaza alone.

The media is fond of covering trivial moments and the exploits of billionaires, but, critically, when stories like these go untold, resources dry up. U.S. funding for humanitarian crises has been decreasing for years—and in 2025, global aid budgets were suddenly decimated. The result: programs were terminated, food rations halved, critical health supplies ran out, and women-led organizations—the backbone of local response—are struggling.

The decision to cover a crisis in the media often comes down to its perceived international importance, high security risks, and lack of local resources needed. When those most affected by crises can share their stories, your attention—and advocacy—matters.

Michelle Nunn, president and CEO of CARE, puts it plainly: “CARE’s work is grounded in a simple conviction: we must be present where needs are greatest, whether or not the world is watching. Many people suffer with little or no attention. Yet every life is equal, and we have a moral obligation not only to care, but to turn that care into action.”

1. Zimbabwe: More frequent droughts worsen famine as 7.6 million people are already struggling

People in need: 7.6 million

Population: 17 million

Almost a quarter of children under the age of five suffer from malnutrition

Droughts in Zimbabwe now occur every two to three years instead of once a decade. The period between October and March is known as “the lean season,” when food stocks run low and predicting the next meal is the norm. In recent years, irregular rainfall and prolonged droughts caused by El Niño have destroyed crops. Water is scarce, hitting farmers like Alice hard.

“We were only able to harvest two buckets of sorghum. That wasn’t enough,” says Alice, a mother of three. With gardens parched and chickens dead, her family survives on food vouchers from CARE and occasional work in nearby fields. But Alice is determined to harvest again next season and hopes that there will be enough rain that her family can once again live off their own crops.

2. Malawi: Extreme weather deepens poverty and causes 4 million people to be food insecure

People in need: 6.1 million

Population: 22.2 million

4 million affected by food insecurity

Malawi faces recurring droughts, floods, and cyclones that have stripped farmlands and left 4 million people food insecure. In October 2025, several districts declared a state of emergency. Amie, a farmer, shares, “I had a field of corn, but then the rain came and washed everything away.”

To help navigate losses from disasters, CARE partners with local organizations to develop early warning systems and disaster plans. Communities combine meteorological forecasts with traditional knowledge, like observing mango trees and ants, to predict floods.

3. Zambia: Too much or too little rain risks wiping out food for more than 5 million in need

People in need: 5.5 million

Population: 21.9 million

More than half the population is below the poverty line

In February 2025, a dam burst in northern Zambia, flooding homes and fields and contaminating the Mwambashi River with 50 million liters of acidic waste from mines. Droughts, pests, and rising food prices left 1.2 million people food insecure.

Farmers endured erratic weather with heavy rains followed by long dry spells. “I’ve never seen so much rain,” says Maik, whose fields vanished overnight. Buumba, a smallholder farmer, adds: “It’s getting hotter and hotter, and the rain either comes too late or too heavy.”

To strengthen long-term food security, CARE supports climate-smart farming and women-led reforestation initiatives.

4. Madagascar: Battered by cyclones, 4.7 million people need assistance to rebuild

People in need: 4.7 million

Population: 32.7 million

Four cyclones occurred in the first half of the year

Droughts, floods, and four cyclones in early 2025 devastated Madagascar. Cyclones Honde and Jude struck within two weeks, displacing more than 46,000 people and damaging schools and health facilities. “My eggplant and pepper yields have declined dramatically. The plants dried up, rotted, or were eaten by insects,” says Mama, a farmer.

Women-led savings groups, supported by CARE, enable members to earn income and prepare for disasters.

5. Angola: Women and children hit hardest by drought and cholera

People in need: 2.6 million

Population: 39 million

3 million children are particularly affected

Angola is tackling overlapping emergencies: the worst drought in decades, a nationwide cholera outbreak, and rising social unrest. Nearly 2.6 million people (including 1.3 million children) depend on humanitarian assistance as crops fail and water sources dry up.

Extreme water shortages devastated southern Angola, leaving fields barren and livestock dead. Cholera spread rapidly and rising living costs fueled protests. These risks do not include those of physical safety. Every day, women in rural areas face the added risk of sexual violence when walking miles to fetch water.

6. Central African Republic: 442,000 people displaced amid war and famine

People in need: 2.4 million

Population: 5.5 million

One in five Central Africans displaced

After over a decade of conflict, one in five Central Africans is displaced. Sexual violence is rising and women and girls face the greatest risks while walking long distances for water and firewood in unsafe conditions.

U.S. funding cuts collided with insecurity, leaving 2.4 million people dependent on humanitarian assistance. Attacks on schools and hospitals persisted, with 98 incidents reported.

CARE partners with local leaders to deliver food, clean water, and create safe spaces for women and girls. Community groups are organizing protection networks and advocating for peace.

7. Honduras: Women disproportionately affected by hunger

People in need: 1.6 million

Population: 11 million

Half of the population lives below the poverty line

Climate change, hunger, and inequality affect more than half of Hondurans who live below the poverty line. Droughts and floods in the “Dry Corridor” have ruined crops, forcing families to migrate.

“We were expecting a good harvest this year. But then heavy rains set in and destroyed everything,” says Teresa, a farmer and women’s rights activist. As hunger worsened, women were hurt most: 61% of women surveyed reported going without food compared to 10% of men.

Women-led farming groups, with the support of CARE, are growing corn, beans, and plantains while testing new climate-smart farming methods.

8. Namibia: More than a million people face hunger and disease after worst drought in 100 years

People in need: 1.3 million

Population: 3.1 million

4% of the rural population has no access to functioning sanitation facilities

The famine and water shortages in Namibia have wrecked a population where 37% of the people are unemployed and two-thirds work in agriculture. Low rainfall and high temperatures caused the ground to dry up, making water scarce, killing livestock, and decimating harvests.

The impact of the drought was even more severe in rural areas where only one in five people has access to basic sanitation facilities. Out of desperation, people will consume contaminated water, which leads to more disease. More than 10% of all deaths among children under the age of five have been attributed to diarrheal diseases.

9. Burundi: Droughts, political unrest, and a refugee crisis leave 1.2 million people food insecure

People in need: 600,400

Population: 14.4 million

People facing food insecurity: 1.2 million

Burundi, already strained by climate crises, is also managing thousands of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo. In October 2025 alone, more than 110,000 people fled violence and arrived in Burundi.

Recurring droughts and poverty deepened hunger while inequality worsened risks for women and girls. “Because of my pregnancies in quick succession, I was often ill. I couldn’t work or take proper care of my children,” says Chantal, a participant in a CARE health project.

10. North Korea: One in five children suffers from malnutrition in country cut off from the rest of the world

North Korea makes political headlines, but the real story is the country’s severe humanitarian crisis. Over 40% of the population is undernourished. Nearly one in five children under five years old suffers from stunted growth, putting an entire generation at risk of long-term health impacts.

When severe weather destroyed harvests, the country’s stringent import restrictions limited access to external resources and food supplies, yet international assistance is extremely limited due to sanctions.

CARE Is There

For decades, CARE has worked in the majority of the countries listed in the report. In 2025, CARE reached more than 58 million people in over 120 countries through key development and humanitarian response efforts. We know the crises outlined are not inevitable—they are the result of choices, priorities, and attention. When emergencies are ignored, lives are lost and futures are stolen. But when we choose to care, we change the story. Every click, every conversation, every post matters because visibility drives resources and action. It begs the question: Who cares? The answer must be all of us.