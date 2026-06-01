8 Reasons the CARE PACKAGE Has Worked for 80 Years

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A box is just a box.

Until it arrives after a flood washes away a family’s home. Until it reaches a new mother caring for her infant at a refugee camp. Until it is handed to someone who thought the rest of the world had forgotten them. That’s what makes a CARE PACKAGE something more.

For nearly 80 years, CARE has delivered the CARE PACKAGE to people facing war, hunger, displacement, and disaster. Even before the United States enacted the Marshall Plan, CARE was helping families recover from the devastation of World War II by delivering food directly to starving Europeans. What began in 1946 has become one of the most recognizable symbols of compassion in action.

In a time when crises are happening one after the other, and people feel like their ability to help is limited, the CARE PACKAGE remains tangible and direct. The purpose is clear: identify urgent human needs, deliver practical support fast, and remind people they are not alone.

Here’s why the CARE PACKAGE continues to matter—and why it still works.

1. It’s direct and immediate

When the first CARE PACKAGE parcels arrived in Le Havre, France, on May 11, 1946, they contained basics that were almost impossible to find in postwar Europe: canned meat, powdered milk, sugar, butter, coffee, soap, and chocolate. The contents of those packages had originally been intended to feed American soldiers as “10-in-1” food rations. At the end of the war, Americans came together to send those rations directly to families facing starvation in the aftermath of war.

Today, that same desire to make a real impact drives CARE’s response to emergencies. In a disaster, every second counts. After earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, or conflict, families often need immediate access to food, hygiene supplies, blankets, water containers, and emergency shelter materials. The CARE PACKAGE is designed to get those items into the hands of people who need them—fast.

2. It evolves based on real human needs

The original CARE PACKAGE was designed specifically to get food directly to families recovering from war. In the last 80 years, CARE has learned that emergencies are not identical, and neither are people’s needs.

As disasters became more complex, CARE asked communities what they really needed in the first hours after a crisis and into the recovery that follows. We worked with local partners to identify the most requested items after an emergency, understand the realities families face after disaster strikes, and evaluate what would provide the most relief.

This community feedback guided the design of the CARE PACKAGE for Emergencies, which provides shelter, cooking equipment, hygiene essentials, and a solar-powered energy source. Compactly organized, with up to 40 carefully selected items, it can support a family of four for up to a month.

The items in a CARE PACKAGE for Emergencies change according to the needs of different crises and different cultures or customs. In the Philippines, the pomade in the CARE PACKAGE for Emergencies was something that women there did not typically use, so it was replaced with a locally sourced shampoo.

That flexibility matters because every disaster is different. What people need after a typhoon in the Philippines may look very different from what families need during a drought in South Sudan or after a hurricane in North Carolina. And when you have been forced to flee your home, you only have what you can carry, and you only want to carry what you need.

3. It centers dignity, not just survival

Giving people who are in crises access to hygiene products, clean clothing, and other personal care supplies allows them to maintain their dignity. Having a cooking station gives someone the autonomy to make their own meals. These are items that help restore a sense of normalcy during deeply destabilizing moments.

As Reiza Dejito, Country Director of CARE Philippines, described it, “It’s not just a package, it’s safety, security, and hope.”

4. After the response, it supports the rebuild

CARE staff have discovered that some items in a CARE PACKAGE are continuing to be used in inventive ways long after a disaster. Teams at CARE Nepal have seen communities reuse the tarps from the CARE PACKAGE for Emergencies to dry corn. The black nylon bags that once held hygiene supplies are often re-used as go-bags so families can be ready for the next emergency.

That adaptability matters because recovery can take time. It’s not uncommon for a community to be hit by another disaster before they have fully recovered from the previous emergency. For families in these communities, tools that can be used multiple times and in multiple ways are highly valuable.

CARE also increasingly prioritizes locally sourced and ethically made supplies whenever possible. That approach speeds up response times and helps support local economies.

It starts with a box, from there, communities build.

5. The need hasn’t gone away—it’s growing

Mitchell Wirth credits the CARE PACKAGE with helping his family through the aftermath of World War II in Germany. “Receiving a CARE PACKAGE at that time ensured survival,” he said. “And ensured that they could lay a foundation for a future.” Today, he supports CARE as a donor and a volunteer.

Since 1946, the CARE PACKAGE has helped millions of families. Still, global hunger is worsening in multiple regions. In the Horn of Africa, prolonged drought, conflict, and economic instability impact tens of millions. Intensifying natural disasters are disrupting agriculture, reducing harvests, and increasing food insecurity worldwide.

In the United States, costly disasters have become increasingly common as hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and extreme weather intensify. In 2024, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported 27 different billion-dollar disasters1.

Numbers this large can feel daunting, but they represent real families who need shelter tonight, people who haven’t eaten in days, and mothers who are worried about their child’s future. The contents of the CARE PACKAGE may change, but people still need your help.

6. People still want a way to help

When global headlines move quickly from one “once in a lifetime” disaster to the next, even the most compassionate people can start to feel overwhelmed and helpless.

But the CARE PACKAGE offers a way to make your action matter.

You can donate a CARE PACKAGE. You can also attend events where you pack them alongside members of your community. In doing so, you are part of an 80-year story and a global movement of compassion.

The original CARE PACKAGE movement succeeded because ordinary people decided they could not stand by while others starved. That idea remains just as urgent now as it was in 1946.

7. It’s proven—and still adapting

The CARE PACKAGE has lasted for 80 years because, though the items and methods have changed, the goal has remained clear: deliver care where it is needed most.

In the 1960s, CARE started to distribute medical field kits to communities around the world. In rural areas far from a major hospital, equipping local healthcare workers with scissors, gauze, soap, and basic surgical tools often meant the difference between life and death.

Savings groups for women began in the ’90s with CARE PACKAGE boxes that included a lock box and the seeds to grow a community business led by women. In places like cocoa farming communities in West Africa where women typically do most of the work with little reward, access to savings groups and business training increased their income and their influence.

Today, to better respond to more frequent and intense disasters, CARE developed the CARE PACKAGE for Emergencies to address cooking, hygiene, and energy needs.

Emergencies have become more complex than the postwar world CARE first responded to, but the model still works: get what people need when they need it.

8. It’s what’s inside that counts

People don’t just need things; they need to know they matter. That’s the power of the CARE PACKAGE.

Hand-packed and hand-delivered with a handwritten note, the CARE PACKAGE is personal—it brings people together across cultures and continents.

Gerhand Casper recalls receiving CARE PACKAGE boxes with chocolates as a 7-year-old boy in post WWII Germany. “To me, the term ‘CARE PACKAGE’ will always remind me of being a little boy in Germany, seeing how the CARE PACKAGE changed people’s lives and forever changed the politics of humanitarian aid.”

This April, a father of four named Karim2 who had been displaced from his home in South Lebanon shared what receiving a CARE PACKAGE meant to him. “We fled with nothing, and for days we slept outside on the street. My children were hungry, thirsty, and crying from the cold all at once. I had nothing to give them, no food, no clean water, no place to rest. CARE’s support reached us when we had nothing left.”

Decades apart, for both families, the CARE PACKAGE they received was more than a collection of items. It was hope.

Because a box is just a box—it’s what’s inside that counts.

Sending 1,000,000 CARE PACKAGES by 2030

Since delivering the first CARE PACKAGE parcels in Europe, CARE has become a leading humanitarian organization dedicated to saving lives and defeating poverty globally.

Today, CARE works in 121 countries, reaching more than 50 million people each year. With a focus on women and girls, we partner with communities to expand access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunity.

The CARE PACKAGE will continue to be central to CARE’s work. Between now and 2030, we will distribute 1,000,000 parcels across the United States and globally. To send a CARE PACKAGE to a family in crisis, visit care.org/carepackage.

[1] https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/billions/time-series

[2] Name changed to protect anonymity