The People’s Hearing Tour: Reclaiming Power and Rewriting the Rules

Maria Lopez-Nunez is getting ready to open the microphones.

Hundreds of people from across the country have gathered in cities like Greensboro, Tucson, and Pittsburgh to testify at The People’s Hearing Tour: Speak Easy, Speak Free—a national call for courage, care, and collective action.

At each stop, Lopez-Nunez invites participants to step forward and answer one question:

“What do you need most urgently to ensure clean air, clean water, and environmental safety?”

“I feel like I approach this work with a different angle,” Lopez-Nunez says.

With more than two decades of community organizing experience—including years working on housing and environmental justice—she has seen the policy world up close and where it falls short. A member of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council during the Biden-Harris administration, Lopez-Nunez believes this work must start and end with people.

For her, the hearing tour is about turning policy back toward people.

Reclaiming the People’s Process

National conversations about environmental justice often fixate on political gridlock or institutional fatigue. Lopez-Nunez and her collaborators see something deeper: a gap between lived experience and the policymaking process.

“Communities don’t get to choose when—or whether—to fight,” she says. “People living with toxic air, coal ash, pesticides, or polluted water don’t get to take a break. They’re fighting for their lives.”

One of her biggest frustrations is what she calls misplaced saviorism: experts designing “solutions” in isolation.

“I get angry thinking about people who lock themselves in a room and come up with the answers,” she says. “They’re forgetting about real people.”

“You can have the perfect policy,” she adds, “but if you go to a community after the fact to get their consent, you’re not getting their participation.”

Communities, she reminds, aren’t passive recipients of programs or funding.

People have agency. People are not commodities.

A Different Kind of Hearing

Together with national partners, Lopez-Nunez launched the People’s Hearing Tour to create space for truth-telling, testimony, and local solutions.

“It became clear that there was a process piece missing,” says Stephanie Gidigbi-Jenkins, Co-Director of Communities First Fund, a major supporter of the hearings. “Typical engagement isn’t people-oriented. It’s usually leaders in Washington deciding what the agenda should be.”

Lopez-Nunez, who helped pass key climate legislation in New Jersey, knows the traditional model of public hearings all too well: agencies present plans, communities react. The People’s Hearing Tour flips that model.

Those who bear the harm now set the agenda.

“Environmental justice means you have all the skin in the game—this is your life,” Lopez-Nunez says. “I grew up broke. We couldn’t always keep the lights on. We lived near a textile factory where blue fuzz came out of the vents. As a kid, I thought it was pretty. I didn’t know it was toxic.”

What It Means to Be Seen

For communities long left out of policymaking—overlooked, patronized, or ignored—the act of being heard is transformative.

“It’s the fundamentals of building a relationship,” Lopez-Nunez says. “I share, you share. I have to witness your vulnerability to feel connected to you as a human being.”

At the hearings, that connection is palpable. Testimonies come from every walk of life—students, organizers, faith leaders, farmers, and local officials—each naming what’s broken and what’s possible.

Video The People’s Hearing Tour - Bearing Witness <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The school that I worked at had contaminated water. The neighborhood I lived in had contaminated water,” said Carrol Olinger of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Now battling kidney disease and cancer, she calls herself “an accidental activist.”

“I tell people about these issues because you need to know—you’re drinking it, you’re eating it.”

“Our people are sick,” shared Coda Cavalier of 7 Directions of Service. “We are being poisoned by the PFAS in our water and the chemicals in our food. I carry a lifelong illness that came from contaminated water and land. It disrupted my organs when I was 13.”

From Sampson County, Danielle Koons testified: “We are home to one of the largest landfills in the eastern part of the nation… We’ve been dumped on over and over by industry and agriculture.”

Richard Leake, Co-Chair of Concerned Citizens of West Badin, added, “We’ve been fighting Alcoa for 16 years to remove hazardous waste in our community. I’ve got asbestos scars in my lungs.”

In Arizona, Kirena Tsosie, a Navajo researcher, described families “living with high levels of uranium and arsenic in their water. Babies are being born with detectable uranium in their urine.”

And Sandy Alford, testifying on behalf of the Campus Community Environmental Justice Alliance, said, “PCBs are flaking off the sides of buildings into the air, the soil, and the stormwater. We have 13 pages of solutions if you’d like them.”

Solutions, indeed, abound.

“Maria was intentional about designing a process where people share their hearts—but also their solutions,” says Gidigbi-Jenkins.

Bearing Witness, Building Democracy

These gatherings are more than moments of grief or outrage—they are acts of civic renewal.

“As Native people, our identity is deeply rooted in the land,” said Laura Piffero of the Native Community Action Council in Chandler, Arizona. “When the land is desecrated—when the water is poisoned, when the air is made unclean—it’s not just an environmental issue, it’s a spiritual wound.”

But the People’s Hearings also showcase resilience and imagination. Communities are proposing local ownership of clean energy, affordable water systems, climate resilience hubs, and policies rooted in health and dignity.

“There’s great untapped value in a citizens-to-citizens movement,” said Susan Dickinson of Jamestown, North Carolina. “People-to-people, neighbor-to-neighbor.”

“There’s so much isolation in this political moment,” Gidigbi-Jenkins reflects. “People feel alone. It’s powerful to witness the shared struggle and the frustration over the lack of corporate accountability—and to feel the collective sense that government still has a responsibility to act.”

For Lopez-Nunez, that responsibility begins with rebuilding trust.

“We can’t just call people when there’s an emergency or when something’s up before the council,” she says. “We need to build day-to-day relationships. There’s nothing complicated about that.”

Rewriting the Rules

At its heart, the People’s Hearing Tour is about practicing democracy differently.

Participants aren’t waiting for permission to lead. They are defining what justice looks like in real time—turning testimony into policy blueprints, bearing witness to harm, and naming solutions that work for everyone.

“We’re centering voices of people who have felt left out of decision-making,” Lopez-Nunez says. “They’re setting priorities that matter—because they have to. Their survival depends on it.”

As the movement grows, requests for more hearings are pouring in—from Michigan to Louisiana, Minnesota to California. Each stop deepens the call for accountability, repair, and renewal.

“I’m here to tell you, we are not helpless,” said Joshua Vincent a NC hearing attendee. “We’ve got the tools right here in this room. We’ve got the truth right here in this room. Don’t let isolation become our normal. All power to the people.”