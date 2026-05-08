Why We Need Weavers

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The Woven Ecosystem: Why the Climate Future Belongs to the Weavers

In the high-stakes theater of the climate crisis, we are conditioned to hunt for a “main character.” We look for the charismatic litigator, the bold policy architect, or the frontline activist locked to a pipeline. But as the polycrisis of 2026 deepens—marked by atmospheric shocks and shifting political tectonic plates—the most critical role in our survival isn’t a solo act. It is the Weaver.

In any healthy ecosystem, the strength of the forest isn’t found solely in the height of the trees, but in the invisible mycelial network connecting them beneath the soil. This network shares nutrients, warns of incoming threats, and ensures that the most vulnerable saplings have what they need to thrive.

In the climate movement, the U.S. Climate Action Network (USCAN) serves as that essential connective tissue. USCAN is the largest national civil society coalition of 175-plus climate and environmental organizations.

For organizations navigating this struggle, the question is no longer just whether your work matters, but whether your work is woven into a force large enough to sustain it until the final point of victory.

Grounded in the South, Connected to the World

I spent the last few days visiting some of our members in Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. There is something profoundly clarifying about sitting in person with folks in the Deep South, learning about their local wins and the visceral challenges of defending their land against extractive industries and advocating for clean air, water, and housing. For example, the Greater-Birmingham Alliance to Stop Pollution (GASP) runs a community science “Smoke School,” which trains Birmingham residents to monitor local air quality.

When I asked Jilisa Milton, Executive Director of GASP, why they remain committed members of USCAN, her answer cut through the noise:

It’s the connection to an international network. It is important for us to know what is happening around the world. A lot of fights are similar and we can learn from others, while sharing lessons. We can get ahead of some issues knowing what others face… this makes us stronger.

This is the Weaver at work: the intentional labor of creating deep connections and amplifying the wins and challenges that bind us. It is about opening the space for people to be the primary narrators of their own lives and carving out pathways for them to influence the decisions that shape their world. When we weave these voices together, we move from a reactive crouch to a prophetic stride.

The Weaver in Action

USCAN doesn’t just theorize about connectivity; we weave the literal infrastructure of solidarity. We act as an Impact Multiplier, shifting the network from a “passive coordinator” to an “active influencer.”

Consider these concrete threads of the weave:

Sense-Making and Strategy Session: When political volatility threatened to scatter the climate and environmental advocacy ecosystems in early 2025, we brought network members together to map a collective path forward, proving that we are an unstoppable ecosystem when we move as one.

When political volatility threatened to scatter the climate and environmental advocacy ecosystems in early 2025, we brought network members together to map a collective path forward, proving that we are an unstoppable ecosystem when we move as one. Catalyzing Grants: We direct resources toward often-overlooked collaborations and frontline work. Since 2017, USCAN has allocated over $3 million in Catalyzing Grants to our members.

We direct resources toward often-overlooked collaborations and frontline work. Since 2017, USCAN has allocated over $3 million in Catalyzing Grants to our members. The Wisdom Keepers at COP: We don’t just attend global summits; we bring a delegation of Wisdom Keepers—Indigenous elders and frontline leaders—to the world stage, ensuring that the “experts” in the room are the ones who are impacted first by the climate crisis.

We don’t just attend global summits; we bring a delegation of Wisdom Keepers—Indigenous elders and frontline leaders—to the world stage, ensuring that the “experts” in the room are the ones who are impacted first by the climate crisis. Santa Marta Co-Coordination: In April, a USCAN delegation traveled to Santa Marta, Colombia, for the International Conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels. We are working with the Just Transition Alliance and international allies to ensure our domestic priorities on just transition are aligned with global phase-out ones.

From Solitary Silos to a Thriving Movement Ecosystem

The environmental movement has spent too long operating in specialized silos. Isolation is not just lonely; it is a strategic risk. Individually, we cannot close the gap between where we are and where we need to be.

If your organization or community is tired of working in a silo, it is time to partner with or join others, like USCAN. We provide the infrastructure, foster trust, and co-create collective strategies that turn a list of organizations into a unified, unstoppable force.

Science tells us that we have a narrow window to act. Compassion tells us we cannot leave anyone behind. Solidarity tells us we must do it together.

You belong with US(CAN). Let’s weave new possibilities together – a resilient and sustainable future where all people and ecosystems thrive.

Dr. Ife Kilimanjaro is a visionary leader, grandmother, and spirit warrior dedicated to the restorative work of justice and healing. In her dual leadership of the U.S. Climate Action Network (USCAN) and US Mobilizing for Urgent Sustainable Transformation (USMUST), she synchronizes the collective power of nearly 200 organizations to advance deep, systemic change. Her leadership is centered on driving a just and equitable response to the climate crisis by fostering a culture of trust, transparency, and purposeful coexistence.