Join Our 50th Anniversary Legacy Challenge! 

Create a legacy of truth for the future and unlock up to $10,000 for the Mother Jones Investigative fund today.



Simply declare a new or increased legacy gift, and a longtime supporter will make an immediate contribution toward our smart, fearless journalism. Whether through your will or by a beneficiary designation, you can make an immediate and future impact on nonprofit, independent reporting.

Here’s how it works:

1. Notify us about your new or increased Legacy Challenge Gift. Click here, or contact Lisa Schachter at lschachter@cir.org or (415) 321-1706. All information remains confidential.

2. Complete a simple form. A nonbinding donor intention letter outlines the gift, including its estimated value.

3. A generous donor makes an immediate contribution of 10% of the value of your future gift of up to $100,000. That’s right: Up to $10,000 goes to MoJo’s essential work right now, just for letting us know your plans.

Act fast. It’s easy, and the challenge is only available during our anniversary celebration.

Interested in learning more or curious to know if your gift counts? Click here, or contact Lisa Schachter at (415) 321-1706 or lschachter@cir.org.

Include a Gift in Your Will or Other Estate Plan