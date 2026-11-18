The Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR) is uniquely positioned to meet the current challenges facing independent journalism head on. As a vibrant, multiplatform newsroom built on the foundation of Mother Jones magazine and website; the Reveal radio show and podcast; and an established video team, CIR is reaching millions of people every day.

Individual support accounts for more than 60 percent of our organizational budget, enabling us to expose corruption, fight disinformation, and reach younger and more diverse audiences. Through your generosity and care for rigorous, independent journalism, CIR will continue to build on fifty years of lasting impact.

Ways to Give

The Center for Investigative Reporting is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent provided by law.

If you’d like to make a gift by check, please make it payable to “Center for Investigative Reporting” and mail to:

Center for Investigative Reporting

ATTN: Development

P.O. Box 584

San Francisco, CA 94104

If you’d like to wire funds directly from your account, contact Emily Oryall at gifts@cir.org or (415) 321-1712 for details.

Other ways to give:

Opportunities to Make an Impact

The CIR Investigative Fund

Contributions to the CIR Investigative Fund allow us to pursue high-impact investigations, follow the story, and deploy resources where they are most needed.

By making a philanthropic investment in our Investigative Fund, you provide our reporting team with the vital resources they need—fact checking, legal review, travel, security, and more—to produce independent, fearless journalism that speaks truth to power.

In recent years, the CIR investigative fund has supported a variety of projects, including our Pulitzer Prize-nominated “40 Acres and a Lie,” which uncovered the large-scale taking of land from Black families after the Civil War. Our reporting on private equity-owned hospital chain Steward Health System tracked the gutting of essential health care in community after community. Our award-winning project “American Oligarchy” is a series launched in 2024 that examines the convergence of wealth and power and its impact on our daily lives. Learn more by connecting with our team.

Empower the Next Generation of Investigative Reporters.

The Ben Bagdikian Fellowship Program

“The fellowship is a wonderful launching pad for a career in journalism. The combination of rigorous fact-checking work, opportunities to report, and open conversations with editors is a one-of-a-kind introduction to magazines. I wouldn’t be an editor today if not for my time as a fellow.”

Jacob Rosenberg

Features Editor at New York

Support the next generation of investigative reporters by making a contribution to our Ben Bagdikian Fellowship Fund—one of the oldest and most prestigious fellowship programs in the business. Your gift will fund salaries, benefits, and editorial training for up-and-coming journalists. Learn more by connecting with our team.

Fund our Future: The Sustainability Fund

Protect investigative reporting in a changing world.

Our news organization has successfully navigated wave after wave of upheaval and change. But we need your help to remain resilient and sustainable for years to come.

Thanks to the support of long-time donors, the Center for Investigative Reporting established the CIR Sustainability Fund to ensure our organization remains resilient: ready to seize opportunities, withstand challenges, and stand firm against those who would use frivolous lawsuits to silence us. Learn more about the fund by connecting with our team.

Meet the Major Gifts Team

We know how essential it is to speak to a real person when making important financial decisions. Contact our Major Gifts team at development@cir.org or (415) 321-1712.

Emily Cozart Mohammed Chief Development Officer Emily Cozart Mohammed is the Center for Investigative Reporting’s Chief Development Officer. Before joining the organization, she worked at the Guardian, Vote Solar, and Mother Jones in various fundraising roles, honing her ability to align philanthropic priorities with newsroom ambitions. A recovering lawyer, Emily lives in NYC and enjoys getting her family out of the city for some fresh air and outdoor adventures whenever possible.

Janine Paver Senior Major Gifts Officer Janine Paver is a senior major gifts officer for the Center for Investigative Reporting. Janine has held leadership development positions at ProPublica, KQED, and Stanford University, among other organizations. Janine lives in San Francisco and takes every opportunity to enjoy the city’s vibrant art, food, and music offerings.