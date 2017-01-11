Donald Trump Isn't Even President Yet and He's Already Losing His Shit at Press Conferences

Yesterday, CNN reported that top intel officials had briefed President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump on allegations, originally reported by Mother Jones, that Russian spies have compromising material on our next commander in chief. Today, Trump used his first press conference since the Czar fell to pick a fight with the cable news network's Jim Acosta.

Here's the exchange where CNN's Jim @Acosta tries to ask Trump a question and the President-elect refuses pic.twitter.com/LlwmhPj5w3 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 11, 2017

This dude is going to be our president in like a week! Think about that.

I know it's early, but if you need a drink, have a drink.