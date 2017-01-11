Donald Trump Isn't Even President Yet and He's Already Losing His Shit at Press Conferences

Jan. 11, 2017 12:38 PM

Yesterday, CNN reported that top intel officials had briefed President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump on allegations, originally reported by Mother Jones, that Russian spies have compromising material on our next commander in chief. Today, Trump used his first press conference since the Czar fell to pick a fight with the cable news network's Jim Acosta.

This dude is going to be our president in like a week! Think about that.

I know it's early, but if you need a drink, have a drink.

