Donald Trump Just Attacked Another Judge

Good morning.

Last night, a federal judge in Seattle issued a sweeping stay against Donald Trump's "Muslim Ban." Soon after, US Customs informed airlines that they could go back to doing things the old way and the State Department announced that it was halting all attempts to implement the immigration executive order.

Seeing all of this, this morning Donald Trump woke up and decided to launch an attack on the judge.

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

This isn't the first time he's attacked a federal judge, and it probably won't be the last.