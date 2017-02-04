Donald Trump Just Attacked Another Judge

Feb. 4, 2017 11:41 AM

Good morning.

Last night, a federal judge in Seattle issued a sweeping stay against Donald Trump's "Muslim Ban." Soon after, US Customs informed airlines that they could go back to doing things the old way and the State Department announced that it was halting all attempts to implement the immigration executive order.

Seeing all of this, this morning Donald Trump woke up and decided to launch an attack on the judge.

This isn't the first time he's attacked a federal judge, and it probably won't be the last.

view comments