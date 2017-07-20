These Kids Suing Trump Have Science (and Grandpa) on Their Side

This story was originally published by HuffPost and appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. If Sophie Kivlehan’s crusade to convince skeptics that humans are causing climate change has taught her anything, it’s that the surest way to erode doubt is to make the science personal.

The 18-year-old can now point to new research that comes from a very personal source—her grandfather. And she only needs to sway the federal judge overseeing a landmark lawsuit brought by herself and 20 other young Americans to force the U.S. government to slash planet-warming emissions.

Former NASA scientist James Hansen, Kivlehan’s granddad as well as the “grandfather of global warming,” published a paper on Tuesday arguing that preventing catastrophic climate change requires far more drastic policy shifts than any government has taken so far.

“There’s a narrative out there that because of the Paris accord and because solar panels are becoming cheap, we’ve turned the corner on dealing with the climate problem,” Hansen said on a call with reporters. “In fact, what we show…is that the growth rate of these greenhouse gases is actually accelerating in the last several years, so not only do they continue to grow, they grow faster and faster.”

The research compared the currently projected warming of more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, or 2 degrees Celsius, by the end of the century to the only slightly lower global temperatures during the Eemian, an interglacial period that ran from 130,000 to 115,000 years ago. During that time, sea levels surged six to nine meters, or 19 to 30 feet.