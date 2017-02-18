Why Does a White Guy Always Have to Be the Hero?

Matt Damon as William Garin in The Great Wall.

Chinese director Zhang Yimou, of Hero and House of Flying Dragons fame, made his English-language debut with The Great Wall, which opened Friday. But in a story set in ancient China, Matt Damon's character sticks out like a sore thumb. The presence of his pale mug in movie posters and trailers drew backlash even before the film's release. "We have to stop perpetuating the racist myth that only a white man can save the world," Fresh Off the Boat actress Constance Wu wrote in a Twitter tirade. "We don't need salvation." Damon and Yimou felt compelled to publicly defend the film, with Damon calling it "historical fantasy."

Producers often claim there just aren't enough roles for Asian actors, which is true—or vice versa, which is not.

The lack of people of color in starring roles is a longstanding Hollywood problem, and thing are especially bad for Asians. A 2016 study (PDF) by the Annenberg School for Communications and Journalism at the University of Southern California found that more than half of films and TV shows had no speaking roles for Asian characters—and it's exceedingly rare to see Asians in lead roles. Producers often claim there just aren't enough roles for Asian actors, which is true—or vice versa, which is not. Often, when the opportunity arises to cast Asian characters, Hollywood decision-makers hire white actors to portray them. Sometimes they simply rewrite nonwhite characters as white ones. These things are called whitewashing.

The Great Wall exemplifies a related Hollywood trend wherein white characters play a dominant role in a foreign situation, while nonwhite locals are reduced to sidekicks or people "to be killed or rescued—or to have sex with," as the Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen put it recently. Vogue recently added to the outrage over cultural tone-deafness by presenting Karlie Kloss, an American model of German and Danish descent, as a geisha—for the magazine's diversity issue, no less. Vogue later removed the photographs from its website and Kloss apologized for her participation, but it was yet another episode in America's long history of whitewashing Asians. We'll leave you with this brief history of the same. Dig around and you're sure to find plenty more.