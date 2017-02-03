The New Yorker's Next Cover Features Lady Liberty with Her Light Snuffed Out

The New Yorker has revealed the cover for its upcoming issue which will feature an image of Lady Liberty with her flame extinguished, a powerful illustration that comes amid the continued fallout from President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugee resettlement and travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Beautiful New Yorker cover for next week. https://t.co/oI5AaQ1BXz pic.twitter.com/0Dihek47Mf — Nicholas Thompson (@nxthompson) February 3, 2017

The image also marks a break with the magazine's longstanding tradition of putting a version of its mascot Eustace Tilley on the cover of its anniversary issue. Françoise Mouly, the magazine's art director, wrote in a blog post on Friday:

This year, as a response to the opening weeks of the Trump Administration, particularly the executive order on immigration, we feature John W. Tomac's dark, unwelcoming image, "Liberty’s Flameout." "It used to be that the Statue of Liberty, and her shining torch, was the vision that welcomed new immigrants. And, at the same time, it was the symbol of American values," Tomac says. "Now it seems that we are turning off the light."

On Friday, the magazine also announced it was canceling its annual party for the White House Correspondent's Dinner.