Video Shows Officials Forcibly Removing Man on Overbooked United Airlines Flight

United Airlines is under fire after footage emerged on social media Monday showing officials forcibly removing a man from an airplane bound for Louisville, Kentucky, by violently picking him up and dragging him down the aisle. The incident, which occurred at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, reportedly followed the airline's routine attempt to solicit "volunteers" willing to give up their seats on an overbooked flight.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

It's unclear at this time who the officials worked for, whether they were employees of the airline or TSA.

Another passenger, Audra D. Bridges, shared a video of the hostile confrontation with the additional information that passenger who was dragged down the aisle was a doctor who needed to get to a hospital in Louisville, Kentucky:

United Airlines confirmed the incident to NBC Charlotte with the following statement: