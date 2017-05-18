Our big announcement on the Trump-Russia scandal.

Roger Ailes Is Dead at 77

Ailes resigned as CEO of Fox News amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment.

May 18, 2017 8:58 AM

Roger Ailes, the former chairman of Fox News, has died.

"I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning," his wife Elizabeth Ailes said in a statement that first appeared on the Drudge Report Thursday.

"During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life," the family statement continued.

In July 2016, Ailes resigned as CEO of the conservative network amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment. 

