Roger Ailes Is Dead at 77

Roger Ailes, the former chairman of Fox News, has died.

"I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning," his wife Elizabeth Ailes said in a statement that first appeared on the Drudge Report Thursday.

Breaking News: Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/AksPdNSZaI — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2017

"During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life," the family statement continued.

In July 2016, Ailes resigned as CEO of the conservative network amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment.