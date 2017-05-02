Sean Spicer Runs Away from Press Briefing Without Answering Questions
"Seaaaaaan!!" and an empty podium is today's profile in courage.
Sean Spicer's tenure as White House press secretary has been rife with endless gaffes, back-flip defenses of his boss, and a highly combative relationship with the reporters he has to face daily.
On Tuesday, it appeared as though Spicer may finally have had enough. Here he is ditching his own press briefing, while stunned reporters erupt in cries for him to answer their questions:
.@PressSec literally fled press questions today pic.twitter.com/S9uIapiBn4— American Bridge (@American_Bridge) May 2, 2017
The soundtrack for a presidency.