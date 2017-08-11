Bill Hader’s Surprise Return to SNL as “Human Cocaine” Anthony Scaramucci Is Genius

With the prospect of nuclear catastrophe appearing ever more imminent, Saturday Night Live on Thursday returned with a special edition of Weekend Update that offered some much-needed levity to what has otherwise been a highly anxious week. Co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che wasted no time unpacking all the bits of chaos the White House has witnessed since the show concluded its season in May, including Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer, personnel changes among President Donald Trump’s senior staff, and more.

But the best bit arrived with the surprise return of Bill Hader, who called in as Anthony Scaramucci to discuss his spectacularly brief tenure as White House communications director.

“The Mooch has no regrets, baby,” he said. “All I did was sell my company, miss the birth of my child and ruin my entire reputation, all to be king of idiot mountain for 11 days.”

Here’s to hoping the world avoids nuclear destruction—and that Hader’s priceless impersonation comes back this fall.