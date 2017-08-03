The New York Daily News Slams Trump’s War on Legal Immigration

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his administration’s support for legislation seeking to slash the level of legal immigration to the United States by as much as 50 percent. Democrats and immigration advocacy groups immediately condemned the proposal, with many describing it as an attack on the values inscribed on the Statue of Liberty.

The New York Daily News on Thursday unveiled a cover similarly criticizing the president’s immigration reform plan. The image invokes Trump’s lewd “grab them by the pussy” remarks to illustrate what many view as the White House’s latest violation on American values.

