Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) appeared on the “Late Show” on Tuesday to unpack the dramatic moments leading up to last week’s health care vote, telling Stephen Colbert that he had a hunch Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) might shoot down the Republican bill to repeal Obamacare when a certain someone left the chamber.

“He didn’t want to be at the scene of the murder?” Colbert joked.

“The last vote he was there for the entire vote,” Franken explained. “And he had left the room, and that told me that [McCain] was going to vote no.”

