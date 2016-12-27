Carrie Fisher Described Donald Trump Perfectly

Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles.

Carrie Fisher, who died today at 60, was famously open about her own mental illness and relished in calling out crazy wherever she saw it.

Here are her best tweets about Donald Trump.

be attractive to be groped uninvited by Trump. Finally! A reason to want to be ugly! — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) October 15, 2016

Trump speaking his mind isn't refreshing, it's appalling. Coca Cola is refreshing... — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) November 6, 2016

Trump has asked4 a drug test. I'll give him 1. What color is cocaine?", Whats the word, "Tina" slang 4?How high do u have 2 B 2 vote4 Trump? — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) October 15, 2016

I thought Trump couldn't b on cocaine because he's overweight, but a friend suggested he might ordinarily weigh much more.... — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) October 21, 2016

Trump's advice in 2007 book: 'Accept blame' for 'painful defeats' - CNN https://t.co/qQdLFF3eno — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) October 20, 2016

Donald trump is a classless thug Trying 2 scare us in2 voting 4 him-an entitled, elitist, racist misogynist-dangerous, unkind & w/o empathy pic.twitter.com/CaWPgjd03J — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) October 10, 2016

Rest in peace, Carrie.