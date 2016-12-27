Carrie Fisher Described Donald Trump Perfectly

Dec. 27, 2016 9:00 PM

Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Photo

Carrie Fisher, who died today at 60, was famously open about her own mental illness and relished in calling out crazy wherever she saw it.

Here are her best tweets about Donald Trump.

 

 

 

 

 

Rest in peace, Carrie.

