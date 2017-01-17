Watch Betsy DeVos Say She'd Allow Guns In Schools "To Protect From Potential Grizzlies”

At Tuesday's confirmation hearing, longtime gun control proponent Sen. Chris Murphy asked Michigan billionaire and Donald Trump's pick for education secretary Betsy DeVos outright whether guns had any place around schools.

"That's best left to locales and states to decide," DeVos responded. When pressed further by Murphy, who represented the district covering Newtown where the nation's deadliest school shooting took place more than four years ago, DeVos looped back to a question asked earlier by Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming about an elementary school in his state. "I would imagine that there's probably a gun at the school to protect from potential grizzlies," DeVos noted.

Watch the exchange below.