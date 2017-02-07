Demonstrators at a January 29 protest in Washington, DC

Despite an avalanche of emails and calls flooding Capitol Hill in the past two weeks, the Senate confirmed Betsy DeVos on Tuesday as the next secretary of education. With Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voting against DeVos, Vice President Mike Pence had to be dispatched to cast the tie-breaking vote. No education secretary nominee has ever faced a vote this close, and no other nominee needed a vice president to break the tie.

Over the past two months, I've been digging into DeVos' record on education—particularly her connection to vouchers and her contributions to private, religious schools. Here are three things to keep in mind about Trump's new education boss:

DeVos enters the office as one of the most unpopular nominees for the nation's top job in education. Among all of Trump's nominees, DeVos faced the most vocal opposition from parents, educators, and activists. They seemed to particularly rally around the nominee's lackluster performance during confirmation hearings, including her minimal knowledge about the federal laws enforced by the department, such as those protecting students with disabilities. Opponents were also troubled by DeVos' history of pushing public school dollars to private and religious schools.

Teachers unions, civil rights activists, and other opponents sent more than a million emails and made tens of thousands of phone calls to congressional offices in the last two weeks to oppose DeVos' confirmation. Heidi Hess, who runs political campaigns for CREDO, a mobile company that supports activism projects, told NPR that DeVos enraged their members more than any other nominee, which resulted in a record 1.5 million petition signatures and 30,000 phone calls. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) tweeted on February 2 that the previous three days had "been the busiest in Capitol switchboard history" by "almost double."

DeVos' philanthropic record speaks volumes about how she might implement Trump's vision of "school choice." DeVos is a daughter of privilege who was raised in the tradition of the Christian Reformed Church, a conservative Dutch Calvinist denomination, and is married to Richard (Dick) DeVos Jr., whose billionaire father, Richard Sr., cofounded the multilevel-marketing empire Amway. While the DeVoses aren't as well known as, say, the Koch brothers, they played a key role in building the modern conservative movement and pushing the Republican Party further to the right.

And then there's DeVos' long support of vouchers for private, religious schools; conservative Christian groups like the Foundation for Traditional Values, which has pushed to breach the wall between church and state; and organizations like Michigan's Macinac Center for Public Policy, which has championed the privatization of education system.

As I wrote in our recent investigation, DeVos funded organizations include:

Acton Institute for the Study of Religion & Liberty: Betsy DeVos once served on the board of this Grand Rapids-based think tank, which endorses a blend of religious conservatism and unrestrained capitalism. It is headed by a Catholic priest, Robert Sirico, who has argued that welfare programs should be replaced by religious charities. In a paper titled "America's Public Schools: Crisis and Cure," a former Acton advisory board member named Ronald Nash wrote, "No real progress towards improving American education can occur as long as 90 percent of American children are being taught in government schools that ignore moral and religious beliefs." In November, Acton came under fire for an essay on its website whose original title was "Bring Back Child Labor." (The title was quickly changed.) The Dick and Betsy DeVos Family Foundation contributed $1.28 million from 2000 to 2014, and the Prince Foundation (run by Betsy DeVos' parents) donated at least $550,000.

The Foundation for Traditional Values: Led by James Muffett, the organization is the education arm of Citizens for Traditional Values, a political action group whose mission is to preserve "the influence of faith and family as the great foundation of American freedom embodied in our Judeo-Christian heritage." On the website dedicated to Muffett's seminars, a page devoted to a lecture titled "The Greatest Story Never Told" states, "There was a time when schoolchildren were taught the truth about the Christian influence in our foundations—but no longer." The Dick and Betsy DeVos Family Foundation contributed $232,390 from 1999 to 2010.

Additionally, Betsy DeVos has spent at least two decades pushing taxpayer-funded vouchers for private schools to the center of the Republican Party's education agenda, thanks in large part to Michigan's Mackinac Center for Public Policy. As our investigation found:

In the mid-'90s, Mackinac leadership suggested a long-term strategy on how to make unpopular voucher policies more palatable for mainstream America. Its then-senior vice president, Joseph Overton, developed what became known as the Overton Window, a theory of how a policy that's initially considered extreme might over time be normalized through gradual shifts in public opinion. Education policies were placed on a liberal-conservative continuum, with the far left representing "Compulsory indoctrination in government schools" and the far right representing "No government schools." Charter schools, then, became a Trojan horse for voucher advocates: Once public school supporters got used to the idea of charters, activists would attempt to nudge public opinion closer to supporting tax credits to pay for private schools. In Michigan, Detroit has been at the heart of the charter push, which began when Gov. John Engler signed charter schools into law in 1993. Three years later, then-Detroit Metro Times reporter Curt Guyette showed how the Prince Foundation, as well as the foundation run by Dick DeVos' parents, funded a carefully orchestrated campaign to label Detroit's public schools as failing—and pushed for charters and "universal educational choice" as a better alternative. Betsy DeVos has since written about the need to "retire" and "replace" Detroit's public school system and pressed for expanding charter schools and vouchers.

Critics argue that this is an attempt to expand the definition of "school choice"—typically understood as giving parents the ability to pick any traditional public school or charter school in a district—to allow taxpayer money to follow students to any private school via vouchers. Some critics of school choice argue that charters, which are publicly funded but governed by appointed boards and often run by private companies with varying degrees of state oversight, can skim high-performing students from traditional public schools, leaving them with more high-needs kids and less money. But the push for so-called "universal school choice" could take that a step further by eventually leading to a radical redirection of funds from traditional public schools to private schools, many of which are Christian.

What can DeVos accomplish in the next four years? Trump's signature education proposal calls for dedicating $20 billion in federal money to help families move away from what he has called our "failing government schools" and instead choose charter, private, or religious schools. To do that, Trump could create an incentive program to encourage states to allow vouchers, lift caps on charter schools, and decrease state oversight over what kind of charter schools can be open and how they operate. In DeVos, he found a partner who has spent the past two decades doing just that in Michigan, as we recently documented.