A Federal Judge Just Blocked Trump's Revised Travel Ban Nationwide

The ban was set to go into effect on Thursday.

Mar. 15, 2017 7:01 PM

Olivier Douliery/CNP via ZUMA Wire

US District Judge Derrick Watson of Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration's travel ban, saying it likely violates First Amendment protections.

The judge issued a nationwide temporary restraining order against President Donald Trump's revised executive order, which was due to go into effect Thursday. The ban would have halted the US refugee program and prevented people from six countries—Libya, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Iran, and Yemen—from traveling to the United States. The ban has been criticized for targeting immigrants from countries with Muslim-majority populations.

In their lawsuit challenging this new version of the ban, plaintiffs Ismail Elshikh and the state of Hawaii argued that "the notion that one can demonstrate animus toward any group of people only by targeting all of them at once is fundamentally flawed."

This is a breaking news story. We will update the post when we have more information.

