Tens of Thousands of People All Over the World Are Marching for Science

Meanwhile, Trump says his administration values "rigorous science."

Apr. 22, 2017 9:23 AM

Albin Lohr-Jones/ZUMA

Amid the Trump administration's plan to gut the Environmental Protection Agency, cut billions in scientific research, and eliminate science advisers' role in the government, thousands of people around the world participated in marches for science Saturday to defend the role of science and evidence-based policies.

The marches, which coincided with the annual Earth Day celebration, have sparked debate within the scientific community over whether scientists should be actively engaged in political actions. Organizers for the marches say the event is nonpartisan—there is no mention of Trump on its website—but assert silence is no longer an option amid the threats posed by Trump and many of his advisers.

Mother Jones has three reporters on the scene, Pema Levy in DC, Jaelynn Grisso in New York, and Karen Hao in Los Angeles.

4:45 pm ET A few more scenes from the march in Los Angeles before we sign off:

4:35 pm ET We'll leave you with some final thoughts from—who else?—Bill Nye the Science Guy:

4:32 pm ET Humans weren't the only animals marching for science today, as the dogged reporters at Buzzfeed revealed:

4:05 pm ET Here's what scientists and their supporters had to say about the March of Science in New York, via Mother Jones digital fellow Jaelynn Grisso:

3:07 pm ET Trump weighs in on Earth Day for the second time today:

2:30 pm ET Mother Jones fellow Karen Hao is on the ground in Los Angeles:

2:03 pm ET The crowds in Chicago, where more than 40,000 demonstrators are expected:

1:30 pm ET Trump releases the following statement honoring Earth Day. While there was no direct mention of March for Science, the statement claimed "rigorous science" is essential to the president's agenda.

1:21 pm ET The scene from San Francisco, via Mother Jones publisher Steve Katz:

1:05 pm ET While climate is the overwhelming topic of the day, many participants are also hoping to highlight other scientific issues at stake in the Trump era, including federal funding for medical research and the Flint water crisis:

12:48 pm ET Mother Jones reporter Pema Levy talks to scientists at the DC march:

Mike Khan is a microbiologist at Washington State University. He said scientists are looking at issues like global warming and realizing they need to speak out publicly about the problem. "Science says we are going in some awfully bad places, and a lot of politicians are not willing to accept that," he said. "I'm out here in the rain because I think that's a problem."

Dr. Laura Anderko studies the effects of mold, pesticides, lead, climate change, and other environmental hazards on children's health, but says her funding is threatened. "Everything that we've done to save humanity goes back to science: clean water, clean air, all of that," she said.

12:08 pm ET Despite the rain, many are still lining up in DC. The official march doesn't kick off for another two hours:

12:00 pm ET More scenes from DC:

11:37 am ET Scenes from New York:

11:12 am ET While we wait for the march in New York to get started, here's some suggested reading to supplement your March for Science activities:

10:47 am ET More scenes from DC, via Mother Jones senior news editor Jeremy Schulman:

10:20 am ET Marches from outside the US:

9:37 am ET Crowds are beginning to gather in DC and other cities on the East Coast:

9:25 am ET Happy Earth Day! Here are some greetings from underwater to kick off today's events:

