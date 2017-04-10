2 People Are Dead After a Shooting Inside San Bernardino Elementary School

Authorities say the shooting is believed to be a murder-suicide.

Apr. 10, 2017 2:53 PM

KABC-TV/AP

Two adults have been confirmed dead after a gunman opened fire inside North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California Monday. Two students were also injured in the attack.

San Bernardino County Police Chief Jarrod Burguan confirmed the incident on social media, and said that the shooting is being treated as a murder-suicide. According to Burguan, the two injured students have been hospitalized.

This is a breaking news story. We will update when more information becomes available.

view comments