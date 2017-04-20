Trump Invites Sarah Palin, Kid Rock, and Ted Nugent to the White House

President Donald Trump hosted a trio of eyebrow-raising guests at the White House on Wednesday, reportedly dining with Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent, and Kid Rock.

It's not clear why Palin and her musician pals, one of whom has praised the use of the word "nigger" and suggested Barack Obama "suck on" his machine gun, were invited to the Oval Office, but here we are:

White House dinner guests last night: From left: Shemane Deziel (aka Mrs. Nugent), Ted Nugent, Sarah Palin, @POTUS, Audrey Berry, Kid Rock. pic.twitter.com/4Q58gKAber — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) April 20, 2017

The guests even managed to sneak in a photo posing in front of a portrait of Hillary Clinton—seen in this Facebook post by Nugent's wife, the self-avowed "Healthy Lifestyle Ambassador" Shermane Nugent:

The photos were roundly mocked when they first began appearing on social media:

Reminder that Ted Nugent is a racist and anti-Semite, although that's not so unique for this White House. https://t.co/Vwt3SKd67n — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) April 20, 2017 There's a total of one brain in this Ted Nugent, Sarah Palin, Kid Rock photo.. and it belongs to the portrait... pic.twitter.com/BJWxjjpTvh — Mahnee Avelar (@BassMastrMahnee) April 20, 2017 Does anybody have the menu? https://t.co/ThYXOgYKcP — Pete Wells (@pete_wells) April 20, 2017

Perhaps this is just one more reason the Trump White House is opting to keep its visitor logs secret?