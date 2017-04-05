Trump Just Defended Bill O'Reilly

Self-proclaimed pussy-grabber Donald Trump is coming to Bill O'Reilly's defense, telling the New York Times that the embattled Fox News host should not have settled the sexual harassment lawsuits against him. Why? Because "I don’t think Bill did anything wrong."

“I think he’s a person I know well — he is a good person,” said Mr. Trump, who during the interview was surrounded at his desk by a half-dozen of his highest-ranking aides, including the economic adviser Gary Cohn and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, along with Vice President Mike Pence. “I think he shouldn’t have settled; personally I think he shouldn’t have settled,” said Mr. Trump. “Because you should have taken it all the way. I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.”

In the same interview, Trump also said, with offering any evidence, that he thought Susan Rice had committed a crime when she was Obama's national security adviser.

When asked if Ms. Rice, who has denied leaking the names of Trump associates under surveillance by United States intelligence agencies, had committed a crime, the president said, “Do I think? Yes, I think.”

Rice has denied any wrongdoing.