The White House on Friday released a one-page letter from Trump's private tax attorney, Sheri Dillon, that was intended to debunk the notion that President Trump has any Russian business dealings or sources of income. Dillon is the same lawyer who vowed at a January 11 press conference that Trump would meaningfully separate himself from the Trump Organization—something that never happened. No surprise: Dillon's new letter is hardly worth the paper it's printed on, raising as many questions about Trump's business activities as it answers.

So, we marked up the letter with some questions and observations of our own.

