Police and other emergency services are seen near the Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion.

At least 19 people have been killed and 50 others injured after an apparent explosion rocked Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom, where thousands of fans had flocked to see American pop superstar Ariana Grande, according to local police.

Police first responded to reports of an explosion at the arena around 10:35 p.m. local time. "We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack," UK Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement released around 2:20 in the morning local time.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

The venue said via Twitter that the incident occurred "in a public space" while fans were leaving the concert:

Several videos posted to social media on Monday night showed an intense police response in the streets surrounding the venue, as the Greater Manchester police warned people to stay away from the area. Witnesses inside the arena reported a loud bang and then mayhem as concert-goers attempted to flee.

UK police: "A number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at Ariana Grande concert. https://t.co/RgYcXGZ7q6 — The Associated Press (@AP) May 22, 2017

The arena holds around 20,000 fans, there to see Grande, who is in the midst of her multi-city The Dangerous Woman Tour.

US officials said a possible suicide bomber was suspected.

Western LEO tells CNN a male at the scene in Manchester has been identified as probable suicide bomber, per @evanperez & @PamelaBrownCNN — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 23, 2017

On social media, people have been tagging posts with #roomformanchester to offer room and support for victims of the attack.

