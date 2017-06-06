New Jersey will elect a new governor this year as Chris Christie heads off to make traffic problems in the wild blue yonder. The Democratic and Republican primaries are today; the general election will take place in November. The polls close in the Garden State at 8 p.m. ET, and thanks to our friends at Decision Desk HQ, you can watch the results come in live right here. Keep an eye on the Democratic race, where the favorite, Phil Murphy, is running on a markedly progressive platform for a Goldman Sachs alum.

Later on in the evening, we’ll start getting returns from Los Angeles, where voters in California’s 34th Congressional District will select someone to fill the remainder of Xavier Becerra’s term. The former 12-term congressman resigned in January to become the attorney general of California. A primary on April 4 sent the top two finishers, both Democrats, to today’s general election. The polls close at 8 p.m. PT.

