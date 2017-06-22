After weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations, Senate Republicans released their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare on Thursday.

Among other controversial provisions, the measure would revoke federal funding from Planned Parenthood. Before the bill was released, it was unclear whether the Senate would adopt the House’s provision to repeal all federal Medicaid spending on the women’s health provider. Two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, had indicated that cutting funds to Planned Parenthood might prevent them from voting for the bill.

This is a developing story and will be updated.