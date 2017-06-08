This Is the Most Powerful Moment (So Far) From the James Comey Hearing



James Comey’s voice broke just a little as he recounted an effort by the White House to “defame” him and “lie” about the reasons for his firing from the FBI.

In his opening statement to the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday, the former FBI director told members of the panel that Trump had assured him that he was doing a “good job”—and said he was surprised by the reasons the White House then used to justify his firing, including the claim that his agents had lost confidence in him.

“The administration then chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI by saying the organization was in disarray, it was poorly led, and that the workforce had lost confidence in its leader,” Comey said. “Those were lies, plain and simple.”

